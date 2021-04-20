Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blue Plaque Hunting in London

Charing Cross Road
+44 844 482 5120
Blue Plaque Hunting in London London United Kingdom

Blue Plaque Hunting in London

The blue plaques dotted on the walls of buildings across London are little delights, a small reminder of just how historic this city is. From Mozart to Charles Dickens to Winston Churchill and beyond, the plaques commemorate the places where famous names from history have lived, worked, and died, and if you keep your eyes just above street level you will start to see them in spades.

A particularly good place to go blue plaque hunting is Bloomsbury, the area just south of Euston Road and east of Gower Street; this was a fashionable area for the literary set of London in past centuries, and pretty much every road can boast a plaque or two.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points