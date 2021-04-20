Blue Plaque Hunting in London
Charing Cross Road
+44 844 482 5120
Blue Plaque Hunting in LondonThe blue plaques dotted on the walls of buildings across London are little delights, a small reminder of just how historic this city is. From Mozart to Charles Dickens to Winston Churchill and beyond, the plaques commemorate the places where famous names from history have lived, worked, and died, and if you keep your eyes just above street level you will start to see them in spades.
A particularly good place to go blue plaque hunting is Bloomsbury, the area just south of Euston Road and east of Gower Street; this was a fashionable area for the literary set of London in past centuries, and pretty much every road can boast a plaque or two.