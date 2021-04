Wuyi Square Gutian Rd, WuYi ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350004

Spotting Soliders While in Fuzhou you're bound to see some young, immaculately dressed soldiers preforming their duties, and the central Wuyi Square is a great place to spot them. At sunrise and sunset they ceremoniously raise the national flag, and in the mornings on weekends you can see them practicing drills and martial arts.