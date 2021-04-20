Best Place to Meet Chicago Locals: Wrigley Field Bleachers

Want to meet a local in Chicago? Go to Wrigley Field and sit in the bleachers. Almost anyone will talk to you there. We had about 8 people in a conversation about American and Canadian geography in the stands. All you have to do is ask someone about how baseball works and you'll have a two hour conversation. Though the game would have been enough, talking to others made the experience so much more enriching. The bleachers really aren't high up (depending on where you sit) and you're guaranteed to get a good view of the game. Honestly, being at Wrigley was one of my favourite experiences in Chicago. Amazing.