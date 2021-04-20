Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wowcharter - Yacht Rental Company [CLOSED]

Nuran Marina Serviced Residences - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 447 0520
Luxury Dinner Cruise in Dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates
Splendid Yacht Rental Company in Dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates
kitesurf equipment shop In dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates
Luxury Dinner Cruise in Dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates
Splendid Yacht Rental Company in Dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates
kitesurf equipment shop In dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Luxury Dinner Cruise in Dubai

Xclusivecruise in Dubai offers luxury dining on cruise in Dubai. A two hours package of lunch, sunset and dinner cruise. Enjoy delicious food while being on a cruise and explore Dubai.

Make a call to have luxury experience. + 971 4 457 3185
By Christy Moore

More Recommendations

Noelle Adman
almost 7 years ago

Splendid Yacht Rental Company in Dubai

Wowcharter - A yacht rental company in Dubai that offers a perfect blend of comfort, style and satisfaction on luxury yacht. We promise that we will make your trip a wonderful experience.
Kyle Mills
over 5 years ago

kitesurf equipment shop In dubai

KSD is the biggest kite shop in UAE and Middle East offer kiteboarding and kitesurfing equipment at low prices.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points