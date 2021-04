World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007 World Trade Center, New York, NY, USA

Growth As construction is underway at Ground Zero, I was struck by this image. The cranes appear to be stretching and yearning toward the sky, much the same way a new seedling gravitates toward the nurturing light of the sun. What begins as a small seed, over time and with the right sustenance, will grown to be a strong and healthy plant. In much the same way, we are witness to a historical piece of New York once again starting to flourish before our very eyes.