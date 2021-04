World Trade Center, New York, NY 10006 World Trade Center, New York, NY, USA

perched in the past Going through some old photos, I came across this, from my first visit to New York. Summer vacation after my freshman year in college; obligatory trip up to the observation deck of the World Trade Center, then the highest point in the city. You can just make out Washington Square Arch at the bottom center, at the head of Fifth Avenue, heading straight into Manhattan...'You can never go home,' some say; even on vacation, then--some views will always be perched in the past.