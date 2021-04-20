Where are you going?
World Cup Stadium

Seongsan 2(i)-dong, Seoul, South Korea
A Day Out at Seoul's World Cup Stadium Seoul South Korea

A Day Out at Seoul's World Cup Stadium

Here’s the thing about sports arenas in Korea: They are so much more than just a place to watch a game.

After the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002, the Seoul World Cup Stadium turned into a diverse cultural space, a place where parks and gardens beckon citizens to stroll, where a cinema plays the latest Hollywood flicks, and where concerts abound during the warmer summer months.

Shops and restaurants pepper the stadium complex, making it a relaxing way to escape Seoul’s bustle for a few hours.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

