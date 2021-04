A Day Out at Seoul's World Cup Stadium

Here’s the thing about sports arenas in Korea: They are so much more than just a place to watch a game.After the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002, the Seoul World Cup Stadium turned into a diverse cultural space, a place where parks and gardens beckon citizens to stroll, where a cinema plays the latest Hollywood flicks, and where concerts abound during the warmer summer months.Shops and restaurants pepper the stadium complex, making it a relaxing way to escape Seoul’s bustle for a few hours.