World Cup Stadium
Seongsan 2(i)-dong, Seoul, South Korea
A Day Out at Seoul's World Cup StadiumHere’s the thing about sports arenas in Korea: They are so much more than just a place to watch a game.
After the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002, the Seoul World Cup Stadium turned into a diverse cultural space, a place where parks and gardens beckon citizens to stroll, where a cinema plays the latest Hollywood flicks, and where concerts abound during the warmer summer months.
Shops and restaurants pepper the stadium complex, making it a relaxing way to escape Seoul’s bustle for a few hours.