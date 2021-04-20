Where are you going?
World Britomart

3, Maritime Building 130 Quay St, Auckland, 1140, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-914 8431
Brave New World Auckland New Zealand

Brave New World

World is probably the most eclectic shop in Auckland, a "Factory of Ideas and Experiments" specializing in women, men, and beauty. Last time I was in one of the stores I spied everything from Fornasetti candles to stuffed animals to mustard-colored trousers. The staff are just as diverse and interesting—always ready to share a story about the item that's just caught your eye—and you get the feeling they have a genuine love for everything in the store. World is best described as "different," and if you're looking for something to take home, something found nowhere else in Auckland, you've come to the right place.
Photo: flickr.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

