Workshopped

Shop 1 755/759 Botany Rd, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9146 4353
The Best of Australian Design Rosebery Australia

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Located in the up-and-coming Hill Street Design Precinct, Workshopped is both a talent scout and an incubator for great Australian design. The shop identifies emerging talent and exhibits pieces, carries them in the shop, and commissions work. The studio brought the Australian mid-century furniture of Tony Parker back to life and is currently crowd-funding the second release of a stainless steel, waterproof watch by Ben McCarthy. The store also stocks handmade household goods from Huon pine bowls and coasters to one-of-a-kind stainless steel knives set in antlers made by the brand 1803.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

