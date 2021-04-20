Where are you going?
Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District has seen a burgeoning number of restaurants in recent years that caters to the classy and cool instead of the historically kitsch. Workshop Kitchen + Bar is the latest addition to the scene, whose seasonal menu stays fresh with locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms listed on their site. Their Americana dishes are European-inspired with favorites including the Crispy Local Goat Cheese (braised lentils, golden beets, scallions), Market Veggie Enchiladas (white corn, poblano roasted peppers, kale, grilled tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese, fried duck egg), Octopus Carpaccio, Fennel Salad, and 30 oz. Grass-Fed Rib-Eye steak to share. There wouldn’t be a Workshop without wood to fire their pizza oven and their grill for flavorful ribs, burgers, steaks, and more. The mid-century modern renovation of the colonial El Paseo building makes the dining experience almost religious with a high open-truss ceiling and a long community table centerpiece that evokes images of the Last Supper.

By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

