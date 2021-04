Woorim Beach

Beautiful Bribie Another photo of the beautiful sunsight on a deserted beach on Bribie Island. There are parts of the beach where driving ( 4WDing recommended) is allowed, and is often quite secluded. Perfect for an evening picnic!



Bribie is close to the Sunshine Coast and is within the Moreton Bay region. A "boating paradise", Bribie is also a marine sanctuary, home to turtles, dolphins and other wildlife.