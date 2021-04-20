Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Woolwich

Woolwich, London, UK
Website
Walk (Some of) the Capital Ring London United Kingdom

Walk (Some of) the Capital Ring

The Capital Ring is a 75-mile walking route that encircles London and that you can join for as much or as little as you want. It's a little-known gem—I'm one of the few Londoners I know who've walked it—and depending on which segment you pick, it can take you through leafy woods (Highgate), open fields (Richmond), by the river (Woolwich), or through ancient sites of industry (Docklands), to name just a few. Get onto the website, print out some maps, get on the trail, and start uncovering some truly unusual and lesser-known parts of the city.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points