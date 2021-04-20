Walk (Some of) the Capital Ring
The Capital Ring is a 75-mile walking route that encircles London
and that you can join for as much or as little as you want. It's a little-known gem—I'm one of the few Londoners I know who've walked it—and depending on which segment you pick, it can take you through leafy woods (Highgate), open fields (Richmond), by the river (Woolwich), or through ancient sites of industry (Docklands), to name just a few. Get onto the website, print out some maps, get on the trail, and start uncovering some truly unusual and lesser-known parts of the city.