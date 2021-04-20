Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
641 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
| +1 202-393-3939
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Experimental Theater at Its BestIf you’re looking for a Broadway-style show, you won’t find it at Woolly Mammoth. Instead, if you want bleeding edge, creative, innovative, well acted, and well staged productions, then come here. Be warned, though. Every performance here will challenge your thoughts and emotions. You will be provoked to laugh hard, to cry hard, and perhaps to even question why you bothered coming to the show. Performances are good, bad, and sometimes ugly but always provocative. Woolly Mammoth truly engages its audience. Be prepared to be asked to vote on a topic or to participate in a performance!
So if you want to see the best experimental theater around, check out Woolly Mammoth!
Metro stops: Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter, or Gallery Place-Chinatown.