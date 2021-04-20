Woolloongabba Antique Centre
545 Old Cleveland Rd, Camp Hill QLD 4152, Australia
| +61 7 3843 4837
Sat, Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
The South side's Antiques paradiseThe Woollongabba Antique Centre is a breath of fresh air on the Brisbane antiques scene, thanks to a progressively-minded owner who dreams of bringing antiques to the younger generation.
The centre has a focus on twentieth century, industrial and up-cycled pieces with a penchant for quirky homewares.
Re-fuel mid-shop at the kitsch fifties-style onsite cafe.