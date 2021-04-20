Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Woolloongabba Antique Centre

545 Old Cleveland Rd, Camp Hill QLD 4152, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3843 4837
The South side's Antiques paradise Camp Hill Australia

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

The South side's Antiques paradise

The Woollongabba Antique Centre is a breath of fresh air on the Brisbane antiques scene, thanks to a progressively-minded owner who dreams of bringing antiques to the younger generation.

The centre has a focus on twentieth century, industrial and up-cycled pieces with a penchant for quirky homewares.

Re-fuel mid-shop at the kitsch fifties-style onsite cafe.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points