Wooil Restaurant

Kimchi dumplings in a Chicago 'ethnoburb'
As home to one of the largest Korean populations in the U.S., Chicago
has no shortage of restaurants where you can get your kimchi-fix. But over the years, its traditional "Koreatown" along Lawrence Avenue has begun to spread northward; it's moved to the 'burbs. A few years ago, sociologists came up with the term "ethnoburb" to describe the changing pattern of migration in the 21st century. So, when in Chicago, it's worth venturing to its northern and northwestern suburbs for some good ethnic eats. In Buffalo Grove, about 20 minutes north of O'Hare, check out "Wooil." The stews are savory and steaming (try the "yomsotang"--a Korean counterpart to Mexican "birria" made with goat), and the kimchi-mandu (dumplings) are what you might imagine would come from the hands of a Korean grandmother, even if your waiters look like they come out of a K-pop video...