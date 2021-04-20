Where are you going?
Wooil Restaurant

185 Milwaukee Ave, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, USA
| +1 847-215-4949
Kimchi dumplings in a Chicago 'ethnoburb' Buffalo Grove Illinois United States

Sat, Sun 12pm - 10pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 10pm

Kimchi dumplings in a Chicago 'ethnoburb'

As home to one of the largest Korean populations in the U.S., Chicago has no shortage of restaurants where you can get your kimchi-fix. But over the years, its traditional "Koreatown" along Lawrence Avenue has begun to spread northward; it's moved to the 'burbs. A few years ago, sociologists came up with the term "ethnoburb" to describe the changing pattern of migration in the 21st century. So, when in Chicago, it's worth venturing to its northern and northwestern suburbs for some good ethnic eats. In Buffalo Grove, about 20 minutes north of O'Hare, check out "Wooil." The stews are savory and steaming (try the "yomsotang"--a Korean counterpart to Mexican "birria" made with goat), and the kimchi-mandu (dumplings) are what you might imagine would come from the hands of a Korean grandmother, even if your waiters look like they come out of a K-pop video...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points