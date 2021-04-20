Wooil Restaurant 185 Milwaukee Ave

Spicy Korean Comfort Food Maybe you're looking for something to warm you up on a cold day, or maybe you simply want some comfort food with a difference. Either way, if you’re tired of your typical soups and casseroles, head to Wooil Restaurant. Yukgae jang, a spicy beef soup with vegetables and egg, and kimchi jjigae, a spicy kimchi stew with pork, are filling, hearty options. Couples and friends (wooil appropriately means “a day with friends”) can also share a hot pot, a sizzling vessel of meat and vegetables that cooks tableside. Bibimbop, Korean barbecue, and an array of noodle dishes will also revive your stomach and spirits when it’s cold outside or you need a pick-me-up.