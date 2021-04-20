Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wooil Restaurant

185 Milwaukee Ave
Website
Spicy Korean Comfort Food Buffalo Grove Illinois United States

Spicy Korean Comfort Food

Maybe you're looking for something to warm you up on a cold day, or maybe you simply want some comfort food with a difference. Either way, if you’re tired of your typical soups and casseroles, head to Wooil Restaurant. Yukgae jang, a spicy beef soup with vegetables and egg, and kimchi jjigae, a spicy kimchi stew with pork, are filling, hearty options. Couples and friends (wooil appropriately means “a day with friends”) can also share a hot pot, a sizzling vessel of meat and vegetables that cooks tableside. Bibimbop, Korean barbecue, and an array of noodle dishes will also revive your stomach and spirits when it’s cold outside or you need a pick-me-up.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points