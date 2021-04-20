Spicy Korean Comfort Food
Maybe you're looking for something to warm you up on a cold day, or maybe you simply want some comfort food with a difference. Either way, if you’re tired of your typical soups and casseroles, head to Wooil Restaurant. Yukgae jang
, a spicy beef soup with vegetables and egg, and kimchi jjigae
, a spicy kimchi stew with pork, are filling, hearty options. Couples and friends (wooil
appropriately means “a day with friends”) can also share a hot pot, a sizzling vessel of meat and vegetables that cooks tableside. Bibimbop
, Korean barbecue, and an array of noodle dishes will also revive your stomach and spirits when it’s cold outside or you need a pick-me-up.