Woody Creek Distillers

60 Sunset Drive
Website
| +1 970-279-5110
Biking and Drinking Basalt Colorado United States

More info

Tue - Sat 2pm - 8pm

Biking and Drinking

Most people end a long bike ride with a bottle of Gatorade. I prefer to reward myself with a cocktail. If you're in Aspen, you can bike 20-miles along the Rio Grande Trail to Woody Creek Distillers in Basalt. The 10,000 square-foot distillery and tasting room opened in March 2013 and welcomes cyclists (who can opt to take the bus back to Aspen if they tipple too much).

Woody Creek's focus in on vodka and they grow their own potatoes at Scanlan Family Farm in Woody Creek, Colorado. The distillery also sources local fruits, grains, and mountain spring water to produce other spirits such as apple brandy and bourbon. Call ahead to book an appointment to tour the distillery or just do a tasting at the bar. The bartenders have also created a great list of cocktails.

The Little Nell is also offering fly fishing trips that end at the distillery and Blazing Adventures is offering white water rafting trips that finish with a spirits tasting at Woody Creek.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

