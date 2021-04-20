Woodward Table
1426 H St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Sat, Sun 11am - 10:30pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10:30pm
WTF Sandwiches Are TDFWant a place to grab a great, I mean really great, sandwich instead of a hotdog from a food truck? Then look no further than WTF. The acronym stands for Woodward Takeout Food, not that other phrase you most likely had in mind, you naughty person.
Recently opened by local chef Jeffrey Bueben, Woodward serves up twists on modern sandwich classics with an emphasis on house-made ingredients. It's a small eatery with an open bakery and kitchen. Glass counters and jars filled with all sorts of delicious desserts will entice you to step forward and peer in. The menu is written on chalkboards that hang above the counters. Order, take a seat and wait for your number to be called.
All the sandwiches are made with house-made breads. The best seller is the Chick Chick but the one I go for is the Merguez, a spicy, warm sausage sandwich that also features broccoli rabe, grilled red onions, cilantro, arugula, roasted peppers, and some lip-smacking-good Harissa aïoli. It’s a sizable sandwich, and so juicy that you end up with sauce all over the outside of your mouth and running down your hands. You just can’t stop eating this sandwich, and every time you go back, that’s all you want to order. Okay, it’s my favorite!
Splurge on the house-made potato chips and go old school with one of the glass-bottled sodas to complete your meal.
It's located near the McPherson Square Metro stop.