Woodward Avenue

Woodward Ave, Michigan, USA
Berkley Michigan United States

Celebrate Classic Car Culture in the Motor City

If you are an automobile aficionado or collector, there is no better thing to do than visit or participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise which takes place in "Motor City" every year.

The annual event occurs on the third Saturday of August, and draws over one million people, most of whom line Woodward Avenue to watch and wonder as classic cars drive up and down the storied artery of the city. Fringe events and parties occur all over the city. It is the world's largest celebration of classic car culture.

There are no fees to participate or to watch, it is free for children and adults of all ages!

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

