Bold Jewelry for Brazen Women Katherine-Mary Pichulik's stall always stands out at Design Indaba, one of the premier events for South African creatives held in Cape Town each year. Her bold necklaces, crafted from brightly colored rope and found objects, snake around in unusual patterns. Bright colors are tightly woven together, creating bold pieces of adornment. PICHULIK is now stocked in Johannesburg at 44 On Stanley, their studio in Woodstock (Unit 25, Woodlands House, 17 Woodlands Road, Woodstock, Cape Town) and online.