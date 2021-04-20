Where are you going?
Woodshop

3725 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Website
Mon - Fri 9am - 8pm

Woodshop SF: Forest to Table (And Sign. And Surfboard.)

In San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, you’ll find the Woodshop, an appointment-only gallery home to the city’s fab maker four: Danny Hess and his sculpted wood surfboards; Luke Bartels, who makes tables and benches from salvaged and sustainably harvested wood; Jeff Canham and his handlettered signs; and Josh Duthie, who strips, sands, and refinishes cast-off furniture.

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

