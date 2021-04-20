Where are you going?
Woodlyn Park

1177 Waitomo Valley Road
| +64 7-878 6666
Live Out Your Hobbit Fantasies in New Zealand

Live Out Your Hobbit Fantasies in New Zealand

New Zealand is extreme in every way and is arguably one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. From soaring mountains to hilly pastures, New Zealand truly seems to have been blessed in the natural beauty department. In was in the latter setting where I found myself checking into a strange room for the night, a hobbit hole. The property in question isn’t the famous hobbit hotel, but rather an unusual farm in Waitomo on the North Island.

Woodlyn Park has a penchant for the odd, as evidenced by the hotel choices on his property: a plane, train, battleship and of course my hobbit hole. The room was built into the side of a hill as any good hobbit abode should be and the rounded door told me immediately that I was home for the night. The stay itself wasn’t extraordinary, but sitting on the front porch watching the sun set over the hilly pasture it was easy to imagine myself a Tolkien character, if only for a few moments.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points