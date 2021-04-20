Woodlark
813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
| +1 503-548-2559
Photo courtesy of Woodlark
WoodlarkThe Portland-based Provenance Hotels group continues its domination of downtown with Woodlark, its sixth hotel in a six-block radius. With everything from an inviting lobby cafe and much-lauded restaurant to a modern design palette and a few smart nods to the property’s historic past, the hotel aims to be as appealing to locals as it is to visitors. Upon arrival, guests check in at a marbled horseshoe bar, staffed by baristas serving beans from local roaster Good Coffee. Also in the lobby is the Colibri flower stand from Naomi Pomeroy, a former Top Chef Masters star who also dabbles in floral arrangements.
The hotel itself spans two buildings: the former Woodlark Building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and the Cornelius Hotel. No matter which you end up in, however, you can expect spacious rooms, with tall ceilings and large windows. Decor ranges from black-and-white plant images by Pacific Northwest photographer Imogen Cunningham to cozy details like plush headboards and dark wood accents and, while there aren’t any closets, there are racks with hangers and space for luggage. There are also mini bars with local goods like Underwood canned wine and Woodblock chocolate, plus USB ports built into the bedside tables for easy charging. Additional amenities include pet-friendly rooms with beds, bowls, and treats; a top-of-the-line gym with a Peloton bike and interactive workout wall; and Shinola bikes for cruising the city. When hunger strikes, head to Bullard (the Texas-meets-Oregon restaurant from Top Chef alum Doug Adams) or Abigail Hall (a bar in the Cornelius’ former library, which used to serve as a gathering space for women suffragists).