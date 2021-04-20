Where are you going?
Wooden articular church in Kežmarok

Hviezdoslavova 328/16, 060 01 Kežmarok, Slovakia
+421 52/452 22 42
Wooden Churches of Eastern Slovakia Kežmarok Slovakia

More info

Tue, Fri 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 4pm

Wooden Churches of Eastern Slovakia

Unfortunately, for the life of me, I cannot remember which of the many wooden churches that are located in the northeast of the country this is. I've check but cannot find one that looks like this - probably due to my unusual angle.

Nevertheless, these were added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites back in 2008, so hopefully they will be better looked after than they had been in the past.

This particular one, I remember, was about a 15-20 minute drive from the Polish border.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

