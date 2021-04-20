Where are you going?
Woodberry Kitchen

Woodberry, Baltimore, MD, USA
Farm-to-table Baltimore

Woodberry Kitchen's farm-to-table dishes are prepared with care and ingredients straight from the Chesapeake; making it one of the freshest, well-prepared meals you can find in Baltimore. Dishes are typically light and seasonal (like their Tilghman Island Crab Cakes with heirloom tomatoes) while drinks are also artisan brewed. The restaurant is as impressive; the lofty indoor space's second story seating overlooks the main floor, and the outdoor patio is cozy—with a fabulous roaring fire in the winter.
