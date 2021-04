Woodah Yoga & Hostel 1 Abel Cathrines Gade

An Unusual Hostel Not all hostels are created equal. This boutique hostel focuses on providing a yoga/life-balanced theme to visitors.



This hostel not only has a clean facility with standard hostel-style dorm beds. It also has a cafe, and miniature yoga studio.



Sound interesting? Check it out.



Photo: Hostelbookers.com