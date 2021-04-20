Wood Tavern
2531 Northwest 2nd Avenue
| +1 305-748-2828
Sun 3pm - 12am
Mon 5pm - 2am
Tue - Sat 5pm - 3am
Wood Tavern Epitomizes Wynwood's Hipster SceneWood Tavern epitomizes the Miami art/hipster vibe found in the new 'it' neighborhood, Wynwood. The bar appears like a standard dive in the front, but the outdoor oasis has picnic tables, a few games, strings of lights, and tons of graffiti—the biggest trademark of the area.
The tavern's biggest draw is the station wagon that serves as a taco stand, serving flavorful tortillas filled with fresh ingredients. Taco Tuesday serves free grub from the 1964 Mercury commuter for free from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and 50¢ wings on Wednesdays.
The patio scene at Wood is very casual. You'll find your fair share of hipsters and rugged artists.