WOOD Handcrafted Pizza
2861 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
| +1 323-667-9940
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Keep Your Eye On The (Pizza) Prize At WoodYou’ll notice something when you walk into Silver Lake’s Wood Handcrafted Pizza. The chairs that circle the tables are a dark slate, and the white walls further illuminate a space where sun-filled windows are plentiful. It’s not until the menu, a mix of fresh Italian cuisine that seems almost plucked from a family kitchen there, is in front of you that you’ll figure it out: The food brings color to this place. It’s not that the restaurant is bare; rather, its clean lines enhance your attention on the variegated ingredients, and the mirrored tables only add to that effect.
Wood’s Neapolitan-style pizzas are grouped into three categories: rose, bianche, and vegan, and they’re all made in a wood-burning oven that takes only 90 seconds to complete the task. And while you may initially want to stick with one 12-inch pie to conquer, this selection begs to be shared. Start with the acciughe di Italia, a pizza layered with Parmesan, basil, mozzarella, anchovies, and extra virgin olive oil. Then, cut a slice from the lamb sausage pizza, which is topped with fresh and smoked mozzarella, pickled red onions, mint, grape tomatoes, and ricotta. Salads and vegetable sides can fill in the empty corners of the table – like crispy Brussels sprouts in a pomegranate molasses or the melon and prosciutto salad tossed in arugula – alongside sweet flavors of San Pellegrino, of course.
Pizza hardly requires a second glance, but here, it gets even more of the attention it deserves.