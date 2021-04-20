Where are you going?
WooBar at W Retreat & Spa Bali - Seminyak

Jalan Petitenget Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 4738106
Wooooo Bar Kuta Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 1am

Wooooo Bar

The W Hotel chain is modern, cutting-edge, super stylish, and sophisticated, and that pretty much describes every element of Woo Bar at the W in Seminyak. The architecture and lighting are slick and clean, but somehow cozy as well.

If you want to get dressed up and indulge in ridiculously expensive cocktails for a special night out, there is no better place than Woo Bar.

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

