WooBar at W Retreat & Spa Bali - Seminyak
Jalan Petitenget Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 4738106
Photo courtesy of W Retreat & Spa
Sun - Sat 10am - 1am
Wooooo BarThe W Hotel chain is modern, cutting-edge, super stylish, and sophisticated, and that pretty much describes every element of Woo Bar at the W in Seminyak. The architecture and lighting are slick and clean, but somehow cozy as well.
If you want to get dressed up and indulge in ridiculously expensive cocktails for a special night out, there is no better place than Woo Bar.