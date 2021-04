WonderPho Vietnamese Cuisine York Mills Road

You Look WonderPho Tonight WonderPho Tonight is my favorite Bob Seger song. WonderPho North York is my favorite pseudo-street food sit down joint. Coincidence? I think not.



Everything on the menu is made from scratch, and that menu is as concise and well curated as any you'll find in the GTA.



I'm a sucker for just about any type of pho, but loved the tripe, tendon, and brisket iteration. (And about a dozen shrimp spring rolls.)