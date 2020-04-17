Women & Children First
5233 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
| +1 773-769-9299
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon, Tue 11am - 7pm
Wed - Fri 11am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 7pm
Women and Children FirstOpen since 1979, Women and Children First is one of the largest feminist bookstores in the country, stocking more than 30,000 books by and about women. Staff are incredibly friendly and knowledgeable without attempting to sway you into buying this, or that—fitting, for a place whose tagline is “Shop as independently as you think.”
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
A Bookstore for All Readers
Women and Children First offers an incredible selection of books by internationally known female authors, books on queer identity and books about women. This bookstore also has an incredible selection of great books written by men, children’s books for all ages and lesbian and gay fiction and nonfiction. In short, they have an incredible selection of books. Women and Children First is one of the largest feminist bookstores in the country and one of the best bookstores in Chicago because the owners promote books written by women while creating a welcoming atmosphere for people of all genders and identities. Anyone who loves to read should visit Women and Children First.