Women & Children First 5233 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA

More info Sun 11am - 6pm Mon, Tue 11am - 7pm Wed - Fri 11am - 9pm Sat 10am - 7pm

Women and Children First Open since 1979, Women and Children First is one of the largest feminist bookstores in the country, stocking more than 30,000 books by and about women. Staff are incredibly friendly and knowledgeable without attempting to sway you into buying this, or that—fitting, for a place whose tagline is “Shop as independently as you think.”