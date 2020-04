Women & Children First

Women and Children First offers an incredible selection of books by internationally known female authors, books on queer identity and books about women. This bookstore also has an incredible selection of great books written by men, children’s books for all ages and lesbian and gay fiction and nonfiction. In short, they have an incredible selection of books. Women and Children First is one of the largest feminist bookstores in the country and one of the best bookstores in Chicago because the owners promote books written by women while creating a welcoming atmosphere for people of all genders and identities. Anyone who loves to read should visit Women and Children First.