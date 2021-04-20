Where are you going?
Wolfeboro

Wolfeboro, NH 03894, USA
Beautiful Wolfeboro, Lake Winnipesaukee

The town of Wolfeboro is located on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipesaukee. It was incorporated in 1770. It is a quiet, lovely town where families enjoy the lake, the beach, cafes, shops, galleries, and museums.

Wolfeboro is known as the "Oldest Summer Resort in America". There are several inns and B&B's in town.

The Marriotts of hotel fame and the Mitt Romneys have elegant estates in Wolfeboro.

From May through September, this lovely town is popular and filled with tourists happily wandering through the streets.

Info: wolfeborochamber.com
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

