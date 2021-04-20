Wolfeboro Inn
90 N Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894, USA
| +1 603-569-3016
The Beach at the InnThe luxurious lakeside hotel, the Wolfeboro Inn, (1812) is located on Lake Winnipesaukee near biking paths and hiking trails.
There is a private sandy beach on the premises where you can relax in an Adirondack chair as you watch the boats go by. This spot is very tranquil and beautiful. I particularly enjoyed this quiet lake area in Wolfeboro.
There are elegant shops, cafes, and museums in this little village.
Take a cruise of the lake on the Winnipesaukee Belle ( a replica of a turn-of-the-century paddle boat). The tour is a 90 -minute scenic cruise that leaves from the Town Docks. The trip is offered daily in the summer from July 1 until Labor Day.
Spend a day or two in this lovely New Hampshire town when visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Info: www.WolfeboroInn.com