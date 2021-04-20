Wolfeboro Inn 90 N Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894, USA

The Beach at the Inn The luxurious lakeside hotel, the Wolfeboro Inn, (1812) is located on Lake Winnipesaukee near biking paths and hiking trails.



There is a private sandy beach on the premises where you can relax in an Adirondack chair as you watch the boats go by. This spot is very tranquil and beautiful. I particularly enjoyed this quiet lake area in Wolfeboro.



There are elegant shops, cafes, and museums in this little village.



Take a cruise of the lake on the Winnipesaukee Belle ( a replica of a turn-of-the-century paddle boat). The tour is a 90 -minute scenic cruise that leaves from the Town Docks. The trip is offered daily in the summer from July 1 until Labor Day.



Spend a day or two in this lovely New Hampshire town when visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.



Info: www.WolfeboroInn.com