Witsand Beach Lighthouse Road

Thrills and Spills at Witsands Beach Kitesurfing in Cape Town is not for the faint of heart. In the battle to stay upright you're up against strong currents, big gusts of wind, and the icy waters of the southern Atlantic. Did I mention the great white sharks? Anxiety aside, it's a popular sport among locals with a several active locations dotting the Cape Peninsula, including Witsands Beach. While first timers will feel more comfortable with the calm, shallow waters of Blouberg or Langebaan, it's still fun to visit this Witsands to watch the more brave and adventurous professionals at play. From where you sit, surfers look like distant ants and colorful butterflies, flitting across the waves at sunset. In June through November, you can sometimes witness southern right whales breaching from this picturesque viewpoint.