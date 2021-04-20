Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Witches Chase Cheese Co

165/185 Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain QLD 4272, Australia
Website
| +61 7 5545 2032
Cheese tasting at Witches Chase Cheese Tamborine Mountain Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm

Cheese tasting at Witches Chase Cheese

Witches Chase Cheese has to be tasted to be believed. Fresh from their on-site cheese factory, taste test as many as you like - my favourites are the Triple Cream brie, Misty Mountain Blue, Black Max Cheddar and Tamembert (Mt T's version of Camembert).

I was most surprised by the Black Max Cheddar, which had so much more flavour than your run-of-the-mill cheddar. Yummy! I've probably been ruined for all cheddar, and even though I didn't take any home with me that day because I was about to do the drive home on a hot day, I am definitely going to order some - lucky for me I can order over the phone and have it delivered.

Definitely worth a stop, and if you've got a way to keep the cheese cool, I recommend doing a bit of cheese shopping while you're here! Perfect for an impromptu picnic.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points