Witches Chase Cheese Co
165/185 Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain QLD 4272, Australia
| +61 7 5545 2032
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Cheese tasting at Witches Chase CheeseWitches Chase Cheese has to be tasted to be believed. Fresh from their on-site cheese factory, taste test as many as you like - my favourites are the Triple Cream brie, Misty Mountain Blue, Black Max Cheddar and Tamembert (Mt T's version of Camembert).
I was most surprised by the Black Max Cheddar, which had so much more flavour than your run-of-the-mill cheddar. Yummy! I've probably been ruined for all cheddar, and even though I didn't take any home with me that day because I was about to do the drive home on a hot day, I am definitely going to order some - lucky for me I can order over the phone and have it delivered.
Definitely worth a stop, and if you've got a way to keep the cheese cool, I recommend doing a bit of cheese shopping while you're here! Perfect for an impromptu picnic.