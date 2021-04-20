Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen
3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-787-3354
Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm
Now that's a Matzo Ball!The Wise Sons Deli menu claims that the Matzo Ball soup is "better than your Bubbies" I didn't have a Bubbie, but I did have this soup and it was...delicious. Savory broth with dill and the big ball had the consistency of polenta. My friend has the Rueben sandwich and the corned beef was so flavorful I had immediate food envy. Almost.
For someone who didn't grow up around Jewish Delis, I'm marking Wise Sons as where I get my education on the subject. I'll go back to answer such questions as: What's an egg cream? Is Challah bread thick or thin? Can I try both a pastrami and a corned beef Rueben? Or is that just too much?
Wise Sons Deli is an open-air, but small restaurant right in the heart of San Francisco's Mission district. As a note, right down the street is Humphrey Slocombe ice cream parlor.
An urban brunch
24th street in the mission is fast becoming the next foodie destination. One of the most popular stops is Wise Sons - a Jewish deli that serves homemade sandwiches, chocolate cake and all sorts of pickled goodness.
Locals call ahead for take out. Eat at Wise Sons or take it to go as a treat after you hike up Bernal Heights
