Farm-Fresh Breakfast
The folks who own Wise Acre Eatery also own Tangletown Gardens, a farm of some 100 acres just outside Minneapolis. They proudly source 80 to 90 percent of the restaurant's food directly from their own farm. Even when I was there in the middle of December, the freshness of the food was impressive. The restaurant itself is a cozy space with big windows, wood tables, and what is probably a glorious outdoor patio when the weather's warm. But the best part of my Wise Acre Eatery experience was the CSA hash, a delectable blend of fresh, bright yellow eggs over seasonal vegetables with wholegrain toast. The farm-to-table concept is pretty ubiquitous these days, but the Wise Acre chefs do it perfectly by serving fresh food prepared with minimum fuss so the flavors really shine.