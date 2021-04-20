Where are you going?
Wise Acre Eatery

5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA
| +1 612-354-2577
Farm-Fresh Breakfast Minneapolis Minnesota United States

Sun - Thur 9am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 9pm

Farm-Fresh Breakfast

The folks who own Wise Acre Eatery also own Tangletown Gardens, a farm of some 100 acres just outside Minneapolis. They proudly source 80 to 90 percent of the restaurant's food directly from their own farm. Even when I was there in the middle of December, the freshness of the food was impressive. The restaurant itself is a cozy space with big windows, wood tables, and what is probably a glorious outdoor patio when the weather's warm. But the best part of my Wise Acre Eatery experience was the CSA hash, a delectable blend of fresh, bright yellow eggs over seasonal vegetables with wholegrain toast. The farm-to-table concept is pretty ubiquitous these days, but the Wise Acre chefs do it perfectly by serving fresh food prepared with minimum fuss so the flavors really shine.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

