Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wirikuta Park

Wander in Wirikuta Los Cabos Mexico

Wander in Wirikuta

This botanical garden may be in a desert, but that doesn't mean it lacks biodiversity: more than one million plants representing over 1,500 varieties can be found here. The plants that were chosen for the carefully designed garden honor Mexico's indigenous groups and the important place that plants held in most of their groups, as well as the symbolic and tangible importance of the cactus in Mexican culture.

Also on site is a series of modern-day pyramids made of large granite boulders.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points