Wirikuta Park
Wander in WirikutaThis botanical garden may be in a desert, but that doesn't mean it lacks biodiversity: more than one million plants representing over 1,500 varieties can be found here. The plants that were chosen for the carefully designed garden honor Mexico's indigenous groups and the important place that plants held in most of their groups, as well as the symbolic and tangible importance of the cactus in Mexican culture.
Also on site is a series of modern-day pyramids made of large granite boulders.