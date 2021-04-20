Winnipesaukee River Trail Winnipesaukee River Trail, New Hampshire, USA

History and Culture on a Picturesque Hike The Winnepesaukee River Trail is a five mile biking/ pedestrian trail that runs along the Winnepesaukee River in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Whitewater kayakers frequently ride the gorge. Kayakers enjoy this river, too. The trail follows an old railroad bed. The level is mostly easy and almost entirely flat. The views of the river gorge are spectacular (look out for washouts).



There are several historical sites along the river trail. There is an old railroad trestle, the remains of the five paper mills ( that operated on the river in the mid-19th century), and the famous Sulfite Bridge (listed on the National Register of Historic Sites).



The beauty of the trail, the regional foliage, and the waters of the river were real pluses on this hike. As I walked along the trail I experienced something new every few minutes like a beaver pond. The river bubbled and rushed over the rocks as the birds happily chirped to one another high above me in the trees.



The fresh air and outdoor trek made for a great hike. This trail is a beautiful nature walk that is well maintained. I enjoyed the peace and solitude in this beautiful spot.



Info: www.winnirivertrail.org

