Wink 129 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA

Bag Lady! OK, so I'm a shopper. Love the art of browsing, trying on and making a purchase, followed by wearing said purchase out and about. But nothing gets me going quite like a good deal. And more than that, seeing something I bought in another country back home in one of my favorite stores. It validates my purchase, and my sense of style, which just makes me feel all warm and fuzzy.



So here I was this spring; excited to finally start carrying the colorful, hand-woven bag I purchased in December for $20 or so at the market in Chichicastenango. It didn't have all the usual inside pockets that I normally look for in a handbag, but I knew tribal was on-trend this season, and it'd make a great statement piece. No need for practicality!



So I'm walking through SoHo, and I decide to stop into Wink, one of my favorite NYC boutiques where they offer an eclectic mix of high-end pieces with more reasonably priced items. As I'm browsing, I see a nearly identical bag to the one I not only bought in ChiChi, but happen to be carrying for the first time THAT DAY!



I unzip it, and there on the inside, it says "Made in Guatemala." It was priced at $98. I left smiling and satisfied, happy to have already purchased it straight from the source for a mere fraction of the cost. Surely, this is one for those Mastercard "priceless" commercials!



So during those times I can't quite get away, I've got a spot here in NYC that offers global goods worth the occasional splurge.

