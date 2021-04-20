Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wingnuts

231 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, FL 33990, USA
Website
| +1 239-574-7070
Hot n' Spicy Wings in Cape Coral Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 9pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm

Hot n' Spicy Wings in Cape Coral

Wingnuts in Cape Coral, Florida, serves the best wings, burgers, steak sandwiches, wraps, salads, fries, frog legs, grouper bites, and so much more—I could go on! If you like different flavors of wings, Charlie has you covered—his own homemade sauces are awesome.

This place is a favorite among the locals due to the quality and large chicken wings paired with a variety of special sauces. It seems that every time you go in, Charlie has prepared a new variety.

The staff is polite and friendly and there are always drink specials to help the spicy sauce go down just a little bit smoother.



By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points