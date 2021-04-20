Wingnuts
231 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, FL 33990, USA
| +1 239-574-7070
More info
Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 9pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm
Hot n' Spicy Wings in Cape CoralWingnuts in Cape Coral, Florida, serves the best wings, burgers, steak sandwiches, wraps, salads, fries, frog legs, grouper bites, and so much more—I could go on! If you like different flavors of wings, Charlie has you covered—his own homemade sauces are awesome.
This place is a favorite among the locals due to the quality and large chicken wings paired with a variety of special sauces. It seems that every time you go in, Charlie has prepared a new variety.
The staff is polite and friendly and there are always drink specials to help the spicy sauce go down just a little bit smoother.