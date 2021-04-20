Winebar 65 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA

Tapas and Wine by the Glass on 2nd Ave I stumbled upon Winebar while looking for nearby watering holes one day while using 'Scoutmob' in the East Village and I couldn't have been more happy that I did when I saw one of my favorite Spanish whites available by-the-glass.



Sitting outdoors on an indian summer afternoon, perusing their menu which is so conveniently organized by country and then by type, I felt myself transported to Europe sitting comfortably in wicker cafe chairs, on the sidewalk as I watched locals come and go.



I saw the couple next to me order flatbread and it looked so good I was tempted to try it! I ended up opting for Patatas Bravas with Aioli Chili sauce. Since then I've returned to try the flatbread, the marinated olives, Truffle Potato Salad, Mini Burgers as well as a cheese and cured meat platter -- all, delicious.



The interior of Winebar is dark wood and communal tables, accented with candles and a very large collection of bottles that covers an entire wall.



Whether you sit outdoors or in, it's the selection and pricing that ultimately pleases. There's something for everyone from the budget conscious to those who wish to splurge.