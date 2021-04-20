Wine With Me Inc
111 Gigi Gruber Ln(formally, Line St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
| +1 847-250-5041
Sun 2pm - 6pm
Tue - Thur 2pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 2pm - 10pm
Stop. Shop. Sip. Stay.Stocking over 600 bottles of wine from all over the globe, Wine With Me is one of the cooler hybrid drinking/shopping places I have come across. Upon entering, it looks like an enormous wine shop, complete with corkscrews, tasting kits and an array of glassware for all types of vino. Keep going and you'll notice that it opens up into a well-appointed tasting room and bar area, with high top tables and a nicely designed center bar from which all things wine matriculate (and some craft beers too).
Continue on to the back and you'll discover an eclectic and thorough selection of vino from around the world, some of which you can sample by the glass at the bar. Wine With Me can arrange parties at their location, and they also specialize in cellar design and consulting. From your wine glass to your wine cellar, this place has it all.