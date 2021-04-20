Wine Lover 38 Rua das Gáveas

Listen to some Live Music while sipping some wine Another wine bar located at Bairro Alto, this one has a selection of Portuguese wines, also served by the glass; to get to know better the wines, enjoy a wine tasting. Of course don’t forget that you can accompany the drinks with the tasty Portuguese sausages and cheeses. If you come to this bar at night, you will be presented with live music.



There are two main rooms, one has entrance at Rua das Gáveas, this room is more for a relaxing moment while sipping some wine; and the other room, looking more as a restaurant, has a door to Rua da Misericórdia. Also there is a cellar that keeps the wine at the correct temperature.

