Wine Festival
Drink It In.... The Rioja Wine Festival of San MateoSeptember is the perfect month to be in Spain. Still hot as ever, the sun sets at ten pm and the streets are full of laughter and conviviality. This also happens to be the month when the vineyards bear their fruit and the winery workers revel.
The San Mateo festival takes place around the third week of September and is widely celebrated in the charming city of Logroño.
The celebration for Saint Matthew is not taken lightly, and the city comes alive with giant headed costumes and a parade which leads into the center of the city where the town fountain has become a miraculous “wine fountain”.
This is one of the best days to try the host of very many gastronomic delights that Logroño has to offer as everyone is putting their best food and wine foot forward!
Photo by Nacho/Flickr.