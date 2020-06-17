Sampling Ancient Croatian Varietals

Wine has been made in Croatia for centuries. Explore the country’s newfound dedication to quality winemaking at the grape-focused restaurant, Bistro Karlo, and the easygoing wine bar Basement. Some grapes to look for include the white Graševina and red Plavac Mali (“Little Blueberry”).

Basement Bar, Tomićeva 5, Zagreb, 385/1-483-3593, basement-bar.net; Bistro Karlo, Gundulićeva 16, Zagreb, 385/1-483-3175, bistrokarlo.com. Read Scott Hocker's account of his spontaneous journey to Croatia.