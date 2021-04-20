Window of the World
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
Around the World in One ParkExplore all four corners of the globe in this theme park, which houses over 130 small-scale reproductions of some of the most famous landmarks and attractions in the world. Come pose by the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and the Palace of Versailles, or cross London's Tower Bridge and head to Buckingham Palace. Saunter over to Copenhagen's Little Mermaid, then on to the Sydney Opera House and Singapore's Merlion. So the next time you're asked what you've been up to in Shenzhen, you can say that you've been around the world—and back!
You can reach Window of the World easily via the Happy Line monorail.