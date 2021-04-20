Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wiltshire

Wiltshire, UK
Graffiti city West Lavington United Kingdom
The world in his hand West Lavington United Kingdom
Graffiti city West Lavington United Kingdom
The world in his hand West Lavington United Kingdom

Graffiti city

Bristol is the home of Banksy. If you don't know who Banksy is, then go to the next posting. There have also been several other artists who have added their talent to this city in England where they have a very funny accent but love life and art.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The world in his hand

Bristol in England is a dynamic city. It is full of art and exciting things to see and do. Down near the quay is an area where they have this gigantic silver ball and also a giant tv screen where i watch some of the olympics while eating a bubble gum flavored knickerbocker glory. Life is good in Bristol!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points