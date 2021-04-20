Wiltshire
Wiltshire, UK
Graffiti cityBristol is the home of Banksy. If you don't know who Banksy is, then go to the next posting. There have also been several other artists who have added their talent to this city in England where they have a very funny accent but love life and art.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The world in his hand
Bristol in England is a dynamic city. It is full of art and exciting things to see and do. Down near the quay is an area where they have this gigantic silver ball and also a giant tv screen where i watch some of the olympics while eating a bubble gum flavored knickerbocker glory. Life is good in Bristol!