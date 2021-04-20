Wilton Manors Wilton Manors, FL, USA

Progressive Historical City A quaint town surrounded by the City of Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors demonstrates how to "preserve and interpret" the past while moving forward into the future.



Each Saturday and Sunday, the city hosts a Farmer's Market with fresh vegetables, food vendors, and artists who gather for your business. Unlike markets that close for the winter in colder climates, the Wilton Manors Farmer's Market is open on weekends all year long.



The community is alive with festivals and events for the entire family, including water clean up days, a town garage sale, The Stonewall Pride street festival and parade, and holiday parties like the Halloween Spooktacular and a Veteran's Day ceremony.

It's hard to miss the neighborliness and familiarity the people have toward each other and visitors.



