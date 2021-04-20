WIllow Creek Winery and Farm
168 Stevens St, West Cape May, NJ 08204, USA
| +1 609-770-8782
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 6pm
Fri 11am - 9:30pm
Sat 11am - 9pm
Willow Creek Winery in Cape MayWhat's not to love about Willow Creek Winery? The staff is phenomenal, the wines are excellent and the indoor and outdoor space encourages you to stick around to savor the sunset view they have from the tasting room.
A lovely place for a private event or just a swing through for a tasting, be sure not to miss the chance to say hello to the winemaker Kevin and soak up the history of this property.
In 2014 they're hosting Friday night food and drinks by the fire pit!